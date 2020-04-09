Left Menu
COVID-19: People seen violating social distancing norms in Ranga Reddy dist of Telangana

The residents of Shankarpally town in Telangana were seen violating social distancing norms on Thursday.

ANI | Ranga Reddy (Telangana) | Updated: 09-04-2020 22:47 IST
Photo/ANI.

The residents of Shankarpally town in Telangana were seen violating social distancing norms on Thursday. The state government had given some relaxations allowing people to venture out of their houses for purchasing essential commodities such as vegetables and milk.

Many people were seen violating the social distancing norms in the town and some did not even wear masks. Social distancing is one of the measures which can help people avoid catching the virus.

The country has been put under a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, according to the state Health Minister, Telangana has so far reported 471 cases so far.

The country's total cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the 5,865 cases, 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases, and 477 patients have been recovered or discharged. (ANI)

