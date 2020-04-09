Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid lockdown, DHFL promoters, 21 others found at farmhouse

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 23:08 IST
Amid lockdown, DHFL promoters, 21 others found at farmhouse

DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan were detained at Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra's Satara district on Thursday for violating prohibitory orders amid lockdown, police said. Police found 23 people including members of the Wadhawan family at their farmhouse, an official said.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said a probe will be conducted into this. "Will probe how the 23 members of the Wadhawan family got permission to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar," Deshmukh tweeted.

According to local police officials, the Wadhawan family along with others travelled from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday evening in their cars, even when both Pune and Satara districts are sealed amid ongoing lockdown for containing coronavirus. Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan are accused in Yes Bank and DHFL fraud cases.

They were spotted at their `Diwan farm house' by civic authorities, officials said. All 23 people will be booked under section 188 of IPC (disobedience of lawful order of public servant), said a senior official of Mahabaleshwar police station.

Later, speaking to `ABP Majha' news channel, home minister Deshmukh said that principal secretary (home) Amitabh Gupta had apparntly given the Wadhawans a letter, permitting the family to travel to Mahabaleshwar. "Such letter is given only in emergency....On Friday detailed information will be collected and action will be taken keeping in mind the protocol. What happened was not right," the minister said.

He will also discuss the matter with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Fox executives plead not guilty in FIFA soccer corruption probe

Two former 21st Century Fox executives and a South American sports marketing company pleaded not guilty on Thursday to criminal charges in New York in the long-running corruption probe surrounding FIFA, the world governing body for soccer. ...

No suspension of PC & PNDT Act which prohibits pre-natal sex determination: Health ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that it has not suspended the PC PNDT Act which prohibits pre-natal sex determination but has only relaxed some rules related to submission of reports due to the coronavirus lockdown. In view of t...

Hamas arrests Palestinians in Gaza for Zoom video chat with Israelis

Hamas arrested a Palestinian in Gaza on Thursday, saying that he had taken part in a video conference with Israelis and describing his act as treason.The Gaza interior ministry identified the man as Rami Aman and said that some of his assoc...

WRAPUP 5-U.S. jobless claims exceed 6 mln for second week in a row

A staggering 16.8 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the last three weeks, with weekly new claims topping 6 million for the second straight time last week as the novel coronavirus outbreak relentlessly savages the eco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020