Left Menu
Development News Edition

Muslim organisations, civic society members urge Shah to stop 'harassment' of activists, students

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 23:19 IST
Muslim organisations, civic society members urge Shah to stop 'harassment' of activists, students

Muslim organisations and civic society members on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to stop the "harassment" of social activists and students by the Delhi Police during the ongoing lockdown. The letter claimed that there have been "a series of detentions and arrests" of social activists and student leaders by the Delhi Police.

"Upon preliminary study, it appears that the police crackdown is directed against those involved in the peaceful anti-CAA-NRC movement, which was undertaken for the protection of our Constitution, democratic ethos and civil liberties," the letter said. "We have observed that highly respected social activists are being implicated in false cases related to the northeast Delhi riots of 2020," the letter said.

A statement issued by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind mentioned names of Maulana Tauqeer Raza, president , Milli Ittehad Parishad, former MP Udit  Raj, Dr Zafarul Islam Khan, chairman of Delhi  Minorities Commission, Syed  Sadatullah  Hussaini, Ameer Jamaat e Islami Hind, among the signatories of the letter. The activists are being asked to go to police stations for questioning during the lockdown, claimed the letter.

At this time, when the courts are partially working and communication is limited due to the lockdown, these steps tantamount to unnecessary "harassment" by the Delhi Police, the letter said. It is causing "immense anxiety" and difficulty to these law-abiding citizens who are currently engaged in social work and helping the poor and needy, it added.

"We the undersigned appeal to you to direct the Delhi Police to refrain from harassing activists during the pandemic and the lockdown and targeting people from a particular community," it said. The Delhi Police has a reputation for being one of the best policing units in our country, they said hoping it will desist from any action that would harm its reputation and give scope for people to level accusations of bias and non-professional conduct on it.

The signatories also included Ravi Nair, Maulana Asghar Ali Salfi Manzoor Alam, Uzma Naheed, Anil Chamadia, Labid Shafi and Siraj Sait..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New York reports record coronavirus deaths for 3rd day in row, but curve 'flattening': Governor

New York recorded the highest single day death toll for the third consecutive day as 799 people died due to COVID19, Governor Andrew Cuomo said but added there is good news that the state is flattening the curve and seeing a drop in hospita...

'Quarantine Diaries' sitcom makes fun of Spanish women's coronavirus struggles

A new Spanish sitcom about life under coronavirus lockdown shows how women are juggling parenting, work, and housekeeping in one of the worst-hit countries - with a humorous twist.Quarantine Diaries, billed as the first series of its kind o...

ANALYSIS-LatAm faces post-coronavirus dilemma - a permanent break with economic austerity?

The scale of the coronavirus-induced economic crash expected in Latin America could upend the regions financial rules for years to come, throwing up big obstacles to re-imposing painful spending cuts and austerity.Governments are spending u...

ESL alters qualification system for Cologne

ESL revamped the qualification system for the ESL One Cologne Counter-Strike Global Offensive tournament in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The decision comes on the heels of the ESL Pro League being split into two divisions E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020