Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Kerala govt requests Centre for permission to issue Pandemic Relief Bonds

With aim to tide over the economic situation arising in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, the Kerala Government has requested the Centre to grant permission to state governments to issue special Pandemic Relief Bonds.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 09-04-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 23:35 IST
COVID-19: Kerala govt requests Centre for permission to issue Pandemic Relief Bonds
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

With aim to tide over the economic situation arising in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, the Kerala Government has requested the Centre to grant permission to state governments to issue special Pandemic Relief Bonds. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that Kerala has informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the economic crisis in the state following the spread of COVID-19.

"All states are in financial distress as revenues have stopped and the public healthcare expenditure has increased manifold to contain the outbreak. In this difficult scenario, we will have to borrow from the open market to continue the work and also to ensure that there is no break in our efforts due to lack of funds. Therefore, permission may be granted to state governments to issue special Pandemic Relief Bonds. We have also requested the Prime Minister to increase our borrowing limit to 5 percent," Vijayan said, according to a release by the Information and Public Relations Department of Kerala government. "Similarly, loans from external agencies for epidemic control measures and reconstruction activities may be exempted from the State's borrowing limit," it added.

According to the release, 12 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state today and 13 patients tested negative today, bringing the tally of patients receiving treatment to 258 in the state. Out of the 12 fresh cases, Kannur and Kasargod districts reported four cases each, two in Malappuram district, and one each in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

The CM also announced that eight foreign nationals from Italy and the UK including few who were in serious condition have recovered and cured of the disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New York reports record coronavirus deaths for 3rd day in row, but curve 'flattening': Governor

New York recorded the highest single day death toll for the third consecutive day as 799 people died due to COVID19, Governor Andrew Cuomo said but added there is good news that the state is flattening the curve and seeing a drop in hospita...

'Quarantine Diaries' sitcom makes fun of Spanish women's coronavirus struggles

A new Spanish sitcom about life under coronavirus lockdown shows how women are juggling parenting, work, and housekeeping in one of the worst-hit countries - with a humorous twist.Quarantine Diaries, billed as the first series of its kind o...

ANALYSIS-LatAm faces post-coronavirus dilemma - a permanent break with economic austerity?

The scale of the coronavirus-induced economic crash expected in Latin America could upend the regions financial rules for years to come, throwing up big obstacles to re-imposing painful spending cuts and austerity.Governments are spending u...

ESL alters qualification system for Cologne

ESL revamped the qualification system for the ESL One Cologne Counter-Strike Global Offensive tournament in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The decision comes on the heels of the ESL Pro League being split into two divisions E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020