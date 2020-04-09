J'khand minister asks officials to ensure uninterrupted water supply to people amid lockdown

Jharkhand minister Mithilesh Kumar Thakur on Thursday said that officials should ensure uninterrupted water supply in rural and urban areas amid the lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The state's drinking water and sanitation minister during a review meeting told the officials that they would be held responsible if any complaint is received.

"There should not be any negligence as these are testing times. All complaints should be disposed of immediately," he said. Asking the officials to take up repair work on a war footing and at the same time told them to take action, as per the law, against those who have illegal water connections.

He also asked them to publish notices in newspapers, asking people to legalise such connections, within seven days, once the lockdown period is over or pay penalty as per law. PTI PVR SBN SBN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

