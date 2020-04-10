Case lodged against Delhi hospital mgmt for 'negligence' in informing about COID-19 cases

The Delhi Police has registered a case against the management of a city hospital for "negligence" in informing the local administration about coronavirus cases. Police said the authorities at Maharaja Agarsen Hospital of West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh also handed over the body of a coronavirus patient to relatives in violation of the government guideline.

The matter came to light after a complaint was received from the Punjabi Bagh SDM, who said a 72-year-old Rohtak woman was admitted to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital on March 10. Subsequently, she was referred to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital where she tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital authorities carried out COVID-19 tests on 82 employees who came in contact with the woman. Six of them tested positive for the infection, police said.

Later, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, who was also undergoing treatment in the same ward tested positive for the virus. He died at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital on April 4, Deepak Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said. The body was handed over to relatives by the hospital authorities without informing the local administration, he said, adding that they violated the Union government guidelines in this regard.

He said a detailed inquiry into the matter was conducted by the DM (West). The relatives of the man also did not inform anyone about the cause of the death and several people attended his cremation, the DCP said.

Later, a son of the deceased also tested positive for coronavirus, he said. However, a senior doctor at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital said both patients had symptoms of other diseases. None of them was admitted to the hospital as a coronavirus suspect, he said.

"The woman was referred to another hospital where she tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30. After the reports came in, we took all necessary steps as a responsible organisation and all staff members were quarantined and required testing was done," he said. "Efforts were made to transfer the second patient but he passed away. We are not a COVID designated hospital but trying our level best to the responsibililty thrust upon us by the circumstances," he added. Police have registered the case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act for negligence in informing the matter to local authorities and handing the body of a coronavirus victim to relatives in violation of the government guidelines.

