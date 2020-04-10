Left Menu
Development News Edition

Case lodged against Delhi hospital mgmt for 'negligence' in informing about COID-19 cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 00:33 IST
Case lodged against Delhi hospital mgmt for 'negligence' in informing about COID-19 cases

The Delhi Police has registered a case against the management of a city hospital for "negligence" in informing the local administration about coronavirus cases. Police said the authorities at Maharaja Agarsen Hospital of West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh also handed over the body of a coronavirus patient to relatives in violation of the government guideline.

The matter came to light after a complaint was received from the Punjabi Bagh SDM, who said a 72-year-old Rohtak woman was admitted to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital on March 10. Subsequently, she was referred to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital where she tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital authorities carried out COVID-19 tests on 82 employees who came in contact with the woman. Six of them tested positive for the infection, police said.

Later, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, who was also undergoing treatment in the same ward tested positive for the virus. He died at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital on April 4, Deepak Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said. The body was handed over to relatives by the hospital authorities without informing the local administration, he said, adding that they violated the Union government guidelines in this regard.

He said a detailed inquiry into the matter was conducted by the DM (West). The relatives of the man also did not inform anyone about the cause of the death and several people attended his cremation, the DCP said.

Later, a son of the deceased also tested positive for coronavirus, he said. However, a senior doctor at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital said both patients had symptoms of other diseases. None of them was admitted to the hospital as a coronavirus suspect, he said.

"The woman was referred to another hospital where she tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30. After the reports came in, we took all necessary steps as a responsible organisation and all staff members were quarantined and required testing was done," he said. "Efforts were made to transfer the second patient but he passed away. We are not a COVID designated hospital but trying our level best to the responsibililty thrust upon us by the circumstances," he added. Police have registered the case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act for negligence in informing the matter to local authorities and handing the body of a coronavirus victim to relatives in violation of the government guidelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Women face 'catastrophic' risks as thousands of sexual health clinics close

By Amber Milne LONDON, April 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - More than 5,600 sexual health clinics have shut due to the new coronavirus, risking more deaths from unsafe abortions and denying women access to HIV tests and drugs, the Internati...

'Saturday Night Live' returning with remotely produced TV show

Sketch show Saturday Night Live is returning to U.S. television with a new, remotely produced show this weekend, broadcaster NBC said on Thursday. The network said the satirical show, which shut down production in mid-March because of the c...

US coronavirus death toll jumps to over 15,000: Johns Hopkins tally

More than 15,000 people in the United States have died in the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University running tally on ThursdayThe tally leapt to 15,774 dead from 432,596 cases, as the US struggles to combat the spre...

New York reports record coronavirus deaths for 3rd day in row, but curve 'flattening': Governor

New York recorded the highest single day death toll for the third consecutive day as 799 people died due to COVID19, Governor Andrew Cuomo said but added there is good news that the state is flattening the curve and seeing a drop in hospita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020