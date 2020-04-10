Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump administration official says U.S. welcomes reports of OPEC+ oil cut deal

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2020 03:23 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 03:23 IST
Trump administration official says U.S. welcomes reports of OPEC+ oil cut deal

The United States welcomed on Thursday reports that OPEC and its allies agreed in principal to reduce oil production by 10 million barrels per day (bpd), a senior Trump administration official said on Thursday.

"These commitments would send an important signal that all major oil producing states will respond in an orderly manner to market realities caused by the Coronavirus pandemic," the official said, and added that Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette was going to represent the United States at Friday's G20 energy ministers meeting to discuss actions to restore market stability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook must face renewed privacy lawsuit over user tracking

A federal appeals court on Thursday revived nationwide litigation accusing Facebook Inc of violating users privacy rights by tracking their internet activity even after they logged out of the social media website.The 9th U.S. Circuit Court ...

Fans of card games resort to playing via video chat during social distancing

Fans of popular group card games including Codenames, Spyfall and Cards Against Humanity have turned to playing unofficial online versions during video conferences with friends, as coronavirus restrictions prevent them from meeting up in pe...

FEATURE-Latin America shelters struggle to help women in coronavirus lockdowns

By Anastasia Moloney, Christine Murray and Oscar Lopez BOGOTAMEXICO CITY, April 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - T he unassuming domestic violence shelter in the Mexican border city of Tapachula has been filled to capacity since January, and ...

Threat from Iran to U.S. forces in Iraq remains 'significant' -senior U.S. diplomat

Iranian-backed militia pose a significant threat to U.S. forces in Iraq, the State Departments top diplomat for the Middle East said on Thursday, about a week after U.S. President Donald Trump warned of an attack by Iran or its proxies. Dav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020