46 new coronavirus cases surface in Gujarat; total tops 300

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-04-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 11:47 IST
The number of coronaviruspatients in Gujarat shot up to 308 after 46 new cases, one ofthem a doctor, were reported during the last 12 hours, saidofficials on Friday

Of the 46 new cases reported during the last 12 hours,17 were from a single locality in Vadodara city, followed byAhmedabad (11), Rajkot (5), Bharuch (4), Bhavnagar (4), twoeach from Patan and Kuch, while one case was reported fromGandhinagar, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi

Those who tested positive included a doctor fromAhmedabad who was engaged in collection of samples forcoronavirus testing, she told reporters in Gandhinagar.

