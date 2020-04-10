Telangana Cabinet to meet on Apr 11 to discuss COVID-19 situation

The Telangana Cabinet would meethere on Saturday to discuss the situation arising out ofCOVID-19 and the need to extend lockdown in the state amongother issues

The meeting, to be chaired by Chief Minister KChandrasekhar Rao, is expected to discuss the state's economicsituation and the future course of action, assistance given tothe poor, procurement of agricultural produce, the lossessuffered by farmers due to recent hailstorms and other issues,the sources added

The Chief Minister has already favoured extension of thenationwide lockdown beyond April 14, saying it is the onlyweapon to check the spread of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

