COVID-19: Over 400 placed under quarantine in Sisauli in UP

Over 400 people have been placed under quarantine in their homes in the Sisauli area of the district after they attended the 'Teravih' (13th day) of a deceased where the husband of a coronavirus positive woman was also present, officials said on Friday. The district authorities have put up quarantine notices outside the residences of over 400 people, including Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait, asking them to stay indoors.

The decision was taken after a woman from Sisauli tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the officials said. The woman's husband, along with over 400 people, had attended the 'Teravih' of a deceased on Monday, they said.

Ten family members of the woman have been shifted to an isolation ward in Muzaffarnagar, the officials said. Police have stepped up the vigil to strictly enforce the lockdown, they said.

