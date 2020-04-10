Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odd-even scheme to limit vehicles of 'essential services' begins in Guwahati

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-04-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 15:01 IST
Odd-even scheme to limit vehicles of 'essential services' begins in Guwahati

The Guwahati Police on Friday announced to implement an odd-even rule for all vehicles involved in essential services for three days to further reduce traffic movement on the city roads. The system, which was first implemented in Delhi to tackle air pollution by limiting the number of cars as per the last digit of their registration number, came into force after vehicles with stickers saying "essential services" clogged roads in some areas of the city.

"Even if the vehicles carry permissions, only those with registrations ending with an even number will be allowed to ply on roads today," Guwahati Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta said. Likewise, odd-numbered vehicles tomorrow and even numbers on Sunday will be allowed on the roads, he said.

"However, ambulances, doctors, health workers, media, police, on-duty government servants, water vehicles, full-body load carrying trucks, vehicles carrying LPG cylinders, refinery workers, electricity department and phone services have been exempted from this order," Gupta informed. The police commissioner further said that all vegetable and milk vans irrespective of their number plates are allowed to enter the city before 9 am.

"These restrictions will be in place till Sunday. The main reason is we want to save the people from coronavirus outbreak," he said. Huge traffic was witnessed at Ganeshguri locality of the city on Thursday with most of the vehicles carrying stickers of "essential services".

Gupta informed that the city police have seized 2,977 vehicles in Guwahati and imposed fines of Rs 11,91,500 since the beginning of the lockdown. "We have also registered more than 1,200 non-FIR cases against the violators. Besides, we have registered some cases under IPC and arrested 90 people for violation of the lockdown," he added.

Markets, offices and other installations were mostly closed and vehicles were off the road across Assam on Friday, the 17th day of the nationwide lockdown imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus. However, at many places people defied the lockdown and ventured out of their homes, prompting the police to use force. At several places, police distributed rice, vegetables, medicines and other essentials among the needy people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

War-torn Yemen reports first coronavirus case

War-torn Yemen reported its first case of coronavirus Friday in a southern province under the control of the government, raising fears of an outbreak in a country with few resources left to respond. The announcement comes on the second day ...

Netherlands refuses to 'Go Dutch' on EU coronavirus debt

As the European Union hammered out an emergency economic package this week for countries reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dutch held true to their reputation for thriftiness by refusing to support a plea by southern members to take o...

Jakarta imposes partial lockdown as virus cases surge

Soldiers and police hit the streets of Indonesias capital Jakarta Friday to enforce its toughest social-distancing rules yet as coronavirus infections surge and critics warn of a looming public-health disaster. Violators face heavy fines an...

COVID-19: Need to assess situation, then decide at a later stage about return of Indians from abroad, says MEA official.

COVID-19 Need to assess situation, then decide at a later stage about return of Indians from abroad, says MEA official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020