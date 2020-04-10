Erode records 104 mm of rainfall

Erode and its surrounding areas experienced very heavy rainfall overnight. The town recorded 104 mm of rainfall on Thursday from 8.30 PM to midnight, with rainwater entering some houses at Thillainagar, Kollampalayam, Moolapalayam and two other places.

Erode received 104 mm, Chennimalai 47 mm, Kodumudi 34 mm, Perundurai 21 mm, Modakurichi andGobichettipalayam 20 mm each, Thalawady 14 mm Bhavanisagar 8.6 mm. Kavindapady, Nambiyur, Bhavani and Elandaikuttaimedu also received moderate rainfall.

