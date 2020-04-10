Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM assures Nepal of all possible help to fight coronavirus pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 18:35 IST
PM assures Nepal of all possible help to fight coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed to his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli that India will extend all possible support to Nepal in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The prime minister spoke to Oli over phone, continuing his engagement with world leaders over the pandemic which has infected 1.6 million people and claimed lives of around 95,000 besides wrecking economies in almost all parts of the globe.

In the last few days, Modi held telephonic conversations with US President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, focusing on the need for having concerted global efforts to deal with the crisis. Modi also spoke to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik, Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Lofven among others.

"Spoke today with Prime Minister of Nepal, Shri @kpsharmaoli. We discussed the prevailing situation due to COVID-19. I appreciate the determination of people of Nepal to fight this challenge. We stand in solidarity with Nepal in our common fight against COVID-19," Modi tweeted. The Ministry of External Affairs said Modi and Oli shared views on the crisis and the challenges it poses to health and safety of citizens of both countries and the region. Modi appreciated the response and management of crisis by Nepal under Oli's leadership as well as the strong resolve showed by people of the country in combating this challenge.

"Prime Minister Oli reiterated his appreciation for Prime Minister’s initiative in coordinating the response to the pandemic among SAARC countries. He also expressed his thanks for the bilateral support provided to Nepal by India," the MEA said. It said Modi reiterated India's commitment towards ensuring all possible support and assistance to Nepal in fighting the pandemic.

"The two leaders agreed that their experts and officials would continue to closely consult and coordinate with each other on all issues arising out of the COVID-19 situation, including for facilitating cross-border supplies of essential commodities," the MEA said. Nepal is also under a 21-day lockdown beginning March 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

10 new coronavirus cases in Karnataka, tally crosses 200 mark

The total number of coronavirus infections in Karnataka crossed the 200 mark, with 10 new positive cases being confirmed in the state, the Health department said on Friday. As of 5 pm on April 10, cumulatively 207 COVID-19 positive cases ha...

FACTBOX-Europe begins to consider easing coronavirus lockdowns

Some European countries have announced plans to ease restrictions on social life, transport and cross-border travel put in place since mid-March to battle the spread of the novel coronavirus. For an interactive graphic of measures taken by ...

One more COVID-19 death in TN: 77 test positive

Chennai, Apr 10 PTI A 70-year-old woman died of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Friday, taking the toll in the state so far to nine, while 77 people tested positive, pushing the total to 911, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said. The woman died in...

Mexico says U.S. to step up for Mexico in making oil cuts

The United States agreed on Thursday to make 250,000 barrels per day in additional cuts to oil output to help Mexico contribute to global reductions, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.During marathon talks on Thur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020