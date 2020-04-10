PM assures Nepal of all possible help to fight coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed to his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli that India will extend all possible support to Nepal in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The prime minister spoke to Oli over phone, continuing his engagement with world leaders over the pandemic which has infected 1.6 million people and claimed lives of around 95,000 besides wrecking economies in almost all parts of the globe.

In the last few days, Modi held telephonic conversations with US President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, focusing on the need for having concerted global efforts to deal with the crisis. Modi also spoke to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik, Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Lofven among others.

"Spoke today with Prime Minister of Nepal, Shri @kpsharmaoli. We discussed the prevailing situation due to COVID-19. I appreciate the determination of people of Nepal to fight this challenge. We stand in solidarity with Nepal in our common fight against COVID-19," Modi tweeted. The Ministry of External Affairs said Modi and Oli shared views on the crisis and the challenges it poses to health and safety of citizens of both countries and the region. Modi appreciated the response and management of crisis by Nepal under Oli's leadership as well as the strong resolve showed by people of the country in combating this challenge.

"Prime Minister Oli reiterated his appreciation for Prime Minister’s initiative in coordinating the response to the pandemic among SAARC countries. He also expressed his thanks for the bilateral support provided to Nepal by India," the MEA said. It said Modi reiterated India's commitment towards ensuring all possible support and assistance to Nepal in fighting the pandemic.

"The two leaders agreed that their experts and officials would continue to closely consult and coordinate with each other on all issues arising out of the COVID-19 situation, including for facilitating cross-border supplies of essential commodities," the MEA said. Nepal is also under a 21-day lockdown beginning March 24.

