ED seizes luxury vehicles of Wadhawans used for Mahabaleshwar trip

ED seizes luxury vehicles of Wadhawans used for Mahabaleshwar tripPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 18:40 IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday issued seizure orders for five luxury vehicles used by DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan to travel to their farmhouse in Maharashtra's Mahabaleshwar during the coronavirus lockdown, officials said. They said the federal agency has sent an official order, issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), to the Satara Superintendent of Police for execution.
The vehicles are owned by the Wadhawan brothers, the notice said. The Wadhawan brothers and 21 others, including their family members, were travelling in two Range Rover and three Toyota Fortuner cars.
