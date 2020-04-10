Left Menu
Wenlock hospital gets over 200 personal protective equipment

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 10-04-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 19:31 IST
Mangaluru, Apr 10 (PTI): Over 200 personal protective equipment (PPE) have been handed over to the district Wenlock hospital which has been designated as the COVID-19 hospital in the city. The PPE were given by the Commissioner of central GST and central excise Imamuddin Ahmad on Friday, a press release here said.

The commissioner said the gesture is a token of gratitude to doctors and healthcare workers for their work for saving millions of lives in the country. He said Rs 4.5 lakh was collected till date from the officers of all the departments for supporting the district administrations efforts to tackle the coronavirus.

Officials of Mangaluru central GST commissionerate, customs, revenue intelligence, audit, SEZ and retired officers were present when the equipment were presented, the release said. Meanwhile, Nitte (Deemed to be University) and Nitte Education Trust here contributed Rs 1.25 crore to support the efforts towards fighting the virus.

In a statement, Nitte university chancellor N Vinaya Hegde said of the Rs 1.25 crore, Rs 75 lakh has been contributed to the PM Cares Fund and Rs 50 lakh to Karnataka Chief Ministers relief fund..

