Essential services to be offered over Easter weekend

While a number of departments will have their offices closed from Friday, 10 April to Monday, 13 April, hotlines will remain operational to provide continued services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 10-04-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 19:48 IST
The Department of Tourism will continue to help affected parties to complete and submit applications for the Tourism COVID-19 Relief Fund, through the toll-free number 0860 868 747. Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

Government has assured that essential services will still be offered over the Easter weekend.

"As the country approaches the Easter weekend, the government would like to assure citizens that amongst the essential services identified in terms of the national lockdown regulations, the most critical ones within the public service will continue to operate, including health care and law enforcement," the government said in a statement on Good Friday.

The Department of Tourism will continue to help affected parties to complete and submit applications for the Tourism COVID-19 Relief Fund, through the toll-free number 0860 868 747.

In order to ensure continued international relations support to South Africans in the country and abroad, the 24-hour Operations Room -- under the Department of International Relations and Cooperation -- will be operational and the number to contact is 012 351 1000.

"Government remains concerned about the safety of women and children, especially during the lockdown period and urges any citizen who is a victim of abuse or a witness to contact the GBV Command Centre, under the Department of Social Development, on 0800 428 428 or report the incident at the nearest police station or through the 10111 number," the government said.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development application forms for the relief fund are available on the departmental website – www.dalrrd.gov.za.

Applications can be lodged electronically at applications@dalrrd.gov.za. The national and provincial offices will resume services on Tuesday, 14 April for hand deliveries of applications.

The Departments of Labour and Employment, Home Affairs and Small Business Development will be closed during the Easter long weekend. Their services will resume on Tuesday, 14 April.

Today marks the 15th day of the COVID-19 national lockdown, which is effected to flatten the curve of infections.

All citizens are urged to continue to observe social distancing, regularly washing hands and avoid contact with people who may be exposed to the virus.

For more information on the COVID-19 virus visit sanews.gov.za; www.gov.za ; www.nicd.ac.za and www.health.gov.za.

Government has thanked South Africans, who in the main have adhered to the lockdown regulations.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

