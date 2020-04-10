Number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra reaches 1,574

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra reached 1,574 on Friday with 210 more persons testing positive. Of 210 new patients, 132 were detected in Mumbai, the state health department said.

However, there was a significant variance between the official figures for Mumbai, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) release earlier in the day stated that 212 new cases were found in the state capital alone. Elsewhere, as per the state health department, 38 persons tested positive in Pune, 17 in Mira Bhayander, six in Nagpur, two each in Kalyan Dombivali, Thane and Buldhana, three each in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Akola, one each in Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Vasai-Virar.

One patient admitted in Mumbai is from out of the state, it said..

