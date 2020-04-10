Left Menu
COVID-19 relief: RIL,Reliance Foundation donate Rs 5cr to CMRF

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-04-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 20:12 IST
Hyderabad, Apr 10 (PTI): Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Reliance Foundation have contributed Rs five crore to the Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) to support the COVID-19 relief efforts cause of the state. K C Reddy, Jio Telangana CEO and Kamal Potlapalli, Corporate Affairs -RIL met Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao and handed over the RILs contribution letter, "RIL has been in the forefront of executing a comprehensive strategy of fighting this battle and created Indias first Covid-19 facility addressing the challenge of increasing the national capacity for testing, masks, PPE and other critical equipment.

It is also providing over 50 lakh meals meal-equivalents through grocery kits across India," an RIL press release said. In addition to all these, RIL and Reliance Foundation has also contributed cumulatively over Rs. 530 crore to the PM- CARES and several Relief Funds, the release added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos office said the promoter of My Home Group, Jupally Rameshwar Rao, gave Rs three crore to the CMRF. Similarly, Gangavaram Port Limited donated Rs one crore to the CMRF, the CMO release said.

