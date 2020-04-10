Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

A government school teacher here was suspended soon after he was booked on Friday for allegedly hurting the sentiments of a community with a series of objectionable posts on social media related to the novel coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said. The accused Virender Kumar, president of the local unit of a religious group and a government school teacher in Bhadarwah, was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act, the official said.

"Taking cognizance of the series of objectionable posts uploaded by Kumar related to COVID-19 outbreak on his Facebook account, the accused was summoned to the police station where he was questioned about the offensive posts. His phone was also seized and it will be sent to the forensic lab in Chandigarh for verification," SP Bhadarwah Raj Singh Gouria said. "This is a very serious offence allegedly committed by the head of a religious organisation, who also happens to be a school teacher. The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) wrote to Chief Education Officer, Doda, recommending that Kumar be suspended and a departmental inquiry be initiated," the officer added.

The accused was suspended thereafter, officials said. A team of police's social media cell is keeping an eye on various online platforms. The police here have also issued a strict warning to social media users against trying to disturb peace by posting objectionable content.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.