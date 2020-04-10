Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

PTI | Doda | Updated: 10-04-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 20:56 IST
Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

A government school teacher here was suspended soon after he was booked on Friday for allegedly hurting the sentiments of a community with a series of objectionable posts on social media related to the novel coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said. The accused Virender Kumar, president of the local unit of a religious group and a government school teacher in Bhadarwah, was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act, the official said.

"Taking cognizance of the series of objectionable posts uploaded by Kumar related to COVID-19 outbreak on his Facebook account, the accused was summoned to the police station where he was questioned about the offensive posts. His phone was also seized and it will be sent to the forensic lab in Chandigarh for verification," SP Bhadarwah Raj Singh Gouria said. "This is a very serious offence allegedly committed by the head of a religious organisation, who also happens to be a school teacher. The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) wrote to Chief Education Officer, Doda, recommending that Kumar be suspended and a departmental inquiry be initiated," the officer added.

The accused was suspended thereafter, officials said. A team of police's social media cell is keeping an eye on various online platforms. The police here have also issued a strict warning to social media users against trying to disturb peace by posting objectionable content.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bradshaw lists Staubach, Fouts, Marino ahead of Brady

Terry Bradshaw took issue with the prevailing notion that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback ever. In fact, the Hall of Fame passer and long-time NFL analyst for FOX Sports provided a few names that he believes reside higher in the pecki...

Brazil's Bolsonaro hits the streets in latest social distancing snub

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took to the streets of Brasilia on Friday, drawing crowds and greeting followers in his latest public attack on social isolation measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Bolsonaro, 65, a far-right forme...

Decision on extending lockdown to be decided after cabinet meet: Puducherry CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday said a decision on extension or ending the lockdown enforced to curb the spread of coronavirus will be taken after a Cabinet meeting. Referring to states like Odisha announcing the decision...

Bank credit growth slumps to 5-decade low of 6.14 pc in FY20

Bank credit growth decelerated to an over five-decade low of 6.14 per cent in the fiscal ended March 31, 2020, amid a faltering economy, lower demand and risk aversion among banks, RBI data showed. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160; Bank advances ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020