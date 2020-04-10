MP: Qazi seeks coronavirus link probe into some Indore deaths

Left Menu
PTI | Indore | Updated: 10-04-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 20:57 IST
The number of people being brought for burial in graveyards in Indore in Madhya Pradesh has increased and authorities must probe if these deaths had a coronavirus link, a senior religious authority said here on Friday, though the local administration said there didn't seem to be a connection to the outbreak. Indore has 235 COVID-19 cases, including 26 who died from the infection.

Speaking to PTI, Indore's Shahar Qazi, Mohammad Ishrat Ali said. "The Indore administration should compare figures of arrival of janazas (funeral processions) at graveyards prior to imposition of curfew in the city (for the virus outbreak) and after, and find out what could be the reason for these deaths. Only after a probe would a clear picture emerge." However, Indore Collector Manish Singh said, "It is true that in some graveyards, the number of janazas has increased, but the exact cause behind these deaths will be known only after medical examination. We have spoken with families of the deceased, Shahar Qazi, clerics and local representatives." "These people had had no symptoms of coronavirus, like sneezing, cold and cough, prior to their deaths," Singh said. He said Khajrana, Chandan Nagar and Hathipala are more affected with the outbreak, and these areas have been sealed and movement of people has been stopped.

On the high death rates due to the virus in the city, Singh said, "It is mainly because COVID-19 patients are informing us late about the infection, despite constantly appealing to the people to inform as soon as possible for timely treatment." The Shahar Qazi, meanwhile, said public address systems in 200 mosques are being used to ensure people follow the norms in place to combat the outbreak. He also alleged some people suffering from heart and stomach ailments have been turned away by hospitals, and they had subsequently died.

