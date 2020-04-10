Ensure smooth doorstep delivery of essentials in COVID-19 hotspots: UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday stressed on ensuring smooth doorstep delivery of essential items for people in coronavirus hotspot areas of 15 districts of the state which has been sealed. Only medical, sanitisation and doorstep delivery personnel will be allowed in the hotspot areas, he said and directed officials to ensure that this instruction is adhered to strictly in the sealed areas as those under lockdown.

No person should go hungry in the state during the lockdown period and authorities should make sure that everyone gets essential commodities, the chief minister said. According to an official release, Adityanath held a review meeting with the heads of 11 committees set up in view of the lockdown, imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, and told them that going by the number of COVID-19 cases in western Uttar Pradesh, testing facilities in these areas should be scaled up.

"It is important that in order to control the rising number of COVID-19 cases, testing should be done in a time-bound manner. Testing facilities should be set up in the state's western parts -- Greater Noida, Noida and Saharanpur," the chief minister said. He further told officials that sample collection centres must be set up in each district in a time-bound manner. Even in districts where no coronavirus case has been reported till now, suspected patients who have been quarantined at home or in an institution should be immediately tested so that sensitive cases may be isolated, Adityanath said.

All the Level-1, Level-2 and Level-3 hospitals established in the districts for the treatment of COVID-19 patients should be fortified and improved, the chief minister said and instructed officials to increase the number of L3 hospitals. Authorities should ensure adequate availability of personal protective equipment and N95 masks for all the workforce involved in sensitive activity related to COVID-19, he said.

Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad informed the chief minister that 21 new COVID-19 cases have been reported between April 9 and 10 from six districts. Twelve laboratories in the state have been approved by the ICMR, out of which 10 are already operational. The remaining two laboratories will be made functional with immediate effect, Principal Secretary of Medical Education Rajneesh Dubey said. The chief minister was appreciative of the efforts made by the various committees of 'Team 11' and said that these activities should be intensified in the coming days. People who have completed institutional quarantine should be further directed to stay in home quarantine for 14 days, he said and told officials that all the Indians living abroad who are willing to contribute to the UP COVID Care Fund should be assisted in doing so..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.