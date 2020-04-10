Left Menu
Decision on extending lockdown will be taken keeping public health in mind: Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-04-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 22:13 IST
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the decision on extending the lockdown in the state beyond April 14 will be taken while keeping public health in mind. Discussing the situation through video conferencing with representatives of industrial organisations and various business associations, the chief minister said protecting the lives of people was paramount for the state government. "Keeping this in mind, the decision on the lockdown will be taken," Gehlot said.  He said entrepreneurs and traders have supported the government in handling the pandemic by maintaining the supply chain of essential commodities during the lockdown period. "The government stands with entrepreneurs in this hour of crisis, and industries related to essential commodities, which were allowed to open in lockdown, will not require any kind of permission to conduct their work smoothly," he said.  The chief minister took feedback from representatives of various associations such as of grocery, vegetable vendors, medicine, dairy, hotel, mining and jewelery and builders. He heard their suggestions related to the smooth supply of essential commodities and lifting the lockdown.

The state's urban development and housing (UDH) minister Shanti Dhariwal said Rajasthan was the first state to announce a lockdown after it anticipated the possibility of spread of the contagious virus and the move helped the state government in containing the disease's community spread to a great extent. Industry minister Parsadi Lal Meena, food and civil supply minister Ramesh Meena, agriculture minister Lalchand Kataria, Gaupalan minister Pramod Jain Bhaya, cooperative minister Udai Lal Anjana, health minister Raghu Sharma, chief secretary DB Gupta and other officers also attended the video conference. Prime Minister Narendra had last month announced a nationwide lockdown from March 25 to April 14 to control the spread of coronavirus. While Odisha and Punjab have extended the lockdown till April 30 and May 1 respectively, other states are brainstorming on the issue. PTI SDA RDM RDM

