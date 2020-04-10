6 new areas in Delhi declared containment zone
The Delhi government on Friday declared six more areas of the city as containment zone, taking the total numbers to 30 in the national capital amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 22:28 IST
The Delhi government on Friday declared six more areas of the city as containment zone, taking the total numbers to 30 in the national capital amid coronavirus outbreak in the country. Six new 'containment zones' includes, Nabi Karim, E pocket GTB enclave, street no 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid, Zakir Nagar, informed Delhi government.
"Number of 'containment zones' in Delhi raises to 30 with the addition of 6 new areas," read the statement. India on Friday witnessed a jump of 896 positive COVID-19 cases, increasing the tally to 6,761, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
