Left Menu
Development News Edition

No. of coronavirus cases mounts to 903 in Delhi, death toll rises to 14: Authorities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 22:38 IST
No. of coronavirus cases mounts to 903 in Delhi, death toll rises to 14: Authorities

The number of coronavirus cases climbed to 903 and the death toll rose to 14 in the national capital on Friday, with 183 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities. Of the total cases, 584 are related to a religious congregation that took place in Nizamuddin in March.

According to government officials, the number of COVID-19 hotspots in Delhi now stands at 30, where containment measures are being taken. The number stood at 25 till Thursday. The new hotspots include areas in Nabi Karim, Zakir Nagar and Chandni Mahal, the officials said. The number of COVID-19 cases was 720 in the city on Thursday, including 12 deaths.

Of the total cases, 26 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, authorities said. According to the Delhi health department, 269 of the cases are people who had travelled abroad or came in contact with affected persons and 584 came from the Markaz (centre) in Nizamuddin.

Of the 183 fresh cases reported on Friday, 154 were related to the religious congregation, the department said in a statement. Sources said about 120 people from the Markaz are kept in a quarantine facility in the Gulabi Bagh area and 52 of them have tested positive for the dreaded virus so far.

Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 1-15, officials said on Monday, as the south Delhi neighbourhood was virtually sealed earlier following fears that some people there may have contracted COVID-19. The civic authorities have carried out mass sanitisation and a disinfection drive in Nizamuddin in the last few days, using drones and other measures.

According to the health department, of the 903 cases recorded so far, 862 are admitted at various hospitals, including LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) and AIIMS, Jhajjhar. The number of COVID-19 samples sent for testing till date stands at 11,061, the department said.

As many as 2,565 patients are kept in quarantine at various government facilities, it added. As many as 23,373 people, who came in contact with affected persons, are under home quarantine and 7,119 have completed their 14-day quarantine period, the department said. PTI KND BUN RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man on municipality duty dies while spraying disinfectant in UP

A 40-year-old man died on Friday afternoon after falling unconscious while spraying disinfectant in Lakshmi Purva locality of Bilgram, officials said. Rajesh Kumar was put on duty by the municipality for spraying disinfectant when he sudden...

Apple and Google team up on virus 'contact tracing' by smartphone

Google and Apple unveiled a joint initiative on Friday to use smartphones to trace coronavirus contacts to battle the pandemic. The move brings together the largest mobile operating systems in an effort to use smartphone technology to track...

Treasury briefing U.S. airlines on $32 billion grant program

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is holding calls with airline CEOs throughout the day and could announce details of a 32 billion payroll grant package later this afternoon, people briefed on the matter told Reuters.U.S. President Don...

Moody's downgrades Boeing's debt rating on hit from coronavirus outbreak

Moodys Investors Service on Friday downgraded the debt rating of Boeing Co, flagging the hit to the U.S. planemakers operations from the novel coronavirus pandemic. Moodys cut the senior unsecured debt ratings of Boeing and its unit Boeing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020