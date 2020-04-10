COVID-19: Advisory issued to administer HCQ to cops on curfew duty in Rajasthan

Rajasthan police personnel, who are on curfew duty in places where coronavirus positive cases were reported, will be given recommended dose of hydroxychloroquine drug, an official advisory issued on Friday said

Additional chief secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh issued the advisory to administer recommended dose of the medicine to the policemen under the supervision of doctors

Curfew was imposed in the areas of the state where coronavirus positive cases were found.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

