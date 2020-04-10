Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Advisory issued to administer HCQ to cops on curfew duty in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-04-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 22:51 IST
COVID-19: Advisory issued to administer HCQ to cops on curfew duty in Rajasthan

Rajasthan police personnel, who are on curfew duty in places where coronavirus positive cases were reported, will be given recommended dose of hydroxychloroquine drug, an official advisory issued on Friday said

Additional chief secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh issued the advisory to administer recommended dose of the medicine to the policemen under the supervision of doctors

Curfew was imposed in the areas of the state where coronavirus positive cases were found.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Millions filed for U.S. unemployment - many are still waiting for the cash

A shocking 16.8 million people filed for U.S. unemployment benefits in the last three weeks as the country shut down to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, overwhelming state labor departments and creating a large backlog of pending a...

PM Johnson up and walking in COVID-19 recovery as UK deaths near 9,000

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was back on his feet in his recovery from COVID-19 on Friday as Britain recorded its deadliest day yet in the coronavirus pandemic, with 980 more deaths taking the countrys overall toll to nearly 9,000.The rise ...

Man on municipality duty dies while spraying disinfectant in UP

A 40-year-old man died on Friday afternoon after falling unconscious while spraying disinfectant in Lakshmi Purva locality of Bilgram, officials said. Rajesh Kumar was put on duty by the municipality for spraying disinfectant when he sudden...

Apple and Google team up on virus 'contact tracing' by smartphone

Google and Apple unveiled a joint initiative on Friday to use smartphones to trace coronavirus contacts to battle the pandemic. The move brings together the largest mobile operating systems in an effort to use smartphone technology to track...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020