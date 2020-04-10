Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID -19: Delhi Airport becomes hub for movement of healthcare and medical supplies

Amid the lockdown imposed to help contain the spread of coronavirus, the Delhi Airport has set up additional warehouse space for handling the international and domestic cargo movements for essential commodities including healthcare and medical supplies, said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, Chief Executive Officer of Delhi International Airport (DIAL).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 22:54 IST
COVID -19: Delhi Airport becomes hub for movement of healthcare and medical supplies
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the lockdown imposed to help contain the spread of coronavirus, the Delhi Airport has set up additional warehouse space for handling the international and domestic cargo movements for essential commodities including healthcare and medical supplies, said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, Chief Executive Officer of Delhi International Airport (DIAL). "The Delhi Airport is functioning 24x7 to handle the international and domestic cargo movements for essential commodities including healthcare and medical supplies. The Cargo Terminal Operators - CELEBI and DCSC, pilot/crew members, and ground handling team are Working tirelessly to manage the operations 24x7 while following all guidelines of social distancing, sanitisation and health precautions," said Jaipuriar.

He further said, "We have customs official stationed at cargo terminals for clearance of essential goods shipments. We have sought support from MoCA for getting special permissions for the movement of trucks to and from the airport to carry essential goods." "Besides, additional warehouse space is being created at the Delhi Airport for holding import cargo. We are also pursuing with Customs for adequate staff at cargo terminals for faster clearance of goods as more such movements are planned in the coming days," he added.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus and subsequent lockdown in the country, the cargo terminal and associated facilities at IGIA are operating in full swing to support the Central Government in handling and processing essential commodities, especially healthcare and medical supplies. "Cargo terminal and associated facilities at Delhi's IGIA have been operating in full swing to support the Government of India in handling and processing essential commodities, especially healthcare and medical supplies," said an official from the Delhi Airport.

The official further said, "Delhi's Air Cargo supply chain has geared up during this lockdown period for handling a significant number of cargo freighters that are bringing essential supplies like Masks, Medicines, Medical equipment, Test kits, Reagents and other supplies." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Millions filed for U.S. unemployment - many are still waiting for the cash

A shocking 16.8 million people filed for U.S. unemployment benefits in the last three weeks as the country shut down to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, overwhelming state labor departments and creating a large backlog of pending a...

PM Johnson up and walking in COVID-19 recovery as UK deaths near 9,000

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was back on his feet in his recovery from COVID-19 on Friday as Britain recorded its deadliest day yet in the coronavirus pandemic, with 980 more deaths taking the countrys overall toll to nearly 9,000.The rise ...

Man on municipality duty dies while spraying disinfectant in UP

A 40-year-old man died on Friday afternoon after falling unconscious while spraying disinfectant in Lakshmi Purva locality of Bilgram, officials said. Rajesh Kumar was put on duty by the municipality for spraying disinfectant when he sudden...

Apple and Google team up on virus 'contact tracing' by smartphone

Google and Apple unveiled a joint initiative on Friday to use smartphones to trace coronavirus contacts to battle the pandemic. The move brings together the largest mobile operating systems in an effort to use smartphone technology to track...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020