Lockdown: NHRC asks Centre about arrangements made for mentally ill people in streets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 23:20 IST
The NHRC asked the Centre on Friday to inform it in two weeks the arrangements made for the mentally ill people roaming on streets in the time of the nationwide lockdown. The National Human Rights Commission said in a statement that it has taken cognisance of a complaint on the alleged violation of human rights of mentally ill people on roads and asked the Home Ministry to inform it about arrangements made for them.

The response shall include details of steps taken or proposed to be taken by the authorities to address the issue raised in the complaint, a senior official said. In the meantime, Centre should issue necessary directions to all states and union territories to ensure that persons with any kind of mental ailment are provided with proper counselling for necessary precautions from the virus and not deprived of basic amenities like food, shelter and medical care, the statement said.

This is also to ensure that such people don't become easy carriers of coronavirus, who can then infect many others, officials said. The NHRC has observed that it is aware of efforts are being made by the Central and state governments to curb COVID-19 spread and to ensure right to food and healthcare for the citizens.

But some sections of the society, such as persons suffering from mental illnesses require specific attention as even in normal circumstances, they are dependent on others and always need support, it said. Therefore, in this time of crisis, it becomes the duty of the state to ensure food, shelter and social security for the vulnerable people. This becomes more necessary because not only the people suffering from mental illness may be deprived of basic amenities but also become easy carrier of the deadly virus posing life threat to many, the statement said.

Therefore, it was considered appropriate to forward the complaint along with its proceeding to the home secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, seeking comments in this matter, the rights panel said. The complaint referred to by the NHRC stated that following the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the administration has not issued any specific guidelines for those people on the streets suffering from mental illnesses who are dependent on temples, gurudwaras and other charity organisations for food, shelter and other kind of help.

The administration has not issued any specific guidelines for these people and no arrangements for their survival during this period of crisis have been made, the complaint stated..

