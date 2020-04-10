Coronavirus: Over 3.4k inmates released from Maha jails

The Maharashtra prisonsdepartment has released on bail 3478 prisoners till Friday toreduce crowding in jails due to the coronavirus outbreak,officials said

These prisoners are serving jails terms of less thanseven years, they said

"While 469 prisoners were released from Arthur RoadJail, 350 were freed from Thane Central, 330 from TalojaCentral, 275 from Yerawada, 151 from Amravati, 141 fromNagpur, 118 from Aurangabad Central and 100 from NashikCentral," he said.

