Russia expects oil cuts of 5 mln bpd on top of OPEC+

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday he expected oil production cuts by countries outside of the OPEC+ group to amount to 5 million barrels per day (bpd).

"We believe that, in addition to the 10 million barrels (per day), which was undertaken by OPEC+, there would be another 5 million barrels (per day) from oil producers outside of OPEC+," he told Russian state television channel Rossiya-24.

Novak said Canada, which is not a member of OPEC+, was ready to cut oil output by around 1 million bpd. He didn't say how much the United States could contribute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

