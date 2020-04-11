Russia expects oil cuts of 5 mln bpd on top of OPEC+Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-04-2020 01:49 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 01:43 IST
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday he expected oil production cuts by countries outside of the OPEC+ group to amount to 5 million barrels per day (bpd).
"We believe that, in addition to the 10 million barrels (per day), which was undertaken by OPEC+, there would be another 5 million barrels (per day) from oil producers outside of OPEC+," he told Russian state television channel Rossiya-24.
Novak said Canada, which is not a member of OPEC+, was ready to cut oil output by around 1 million bpd. He didn't say how much the United States could contribute.
