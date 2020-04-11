Telangana requests Centre to remove tax on medicines, equipment

Telangana government on Friday requested the Centre to remove the tax on medicines and medical equipment manufactured in India as the country deals with the surging cases of COVID-19. Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajendra appealed to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to make medicines and medical equipment manufactured in India tax-free.

In addition to that, Rajendra also requested to remove the tax on imported medicines. Highlighting the measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Rajendra further demanded to provide Telangana with N95 masks, PPE kits, testing kits as soon as possible.

The minister also informed that 85 per cent of COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana are linked to Nizamuddin Markaz. As many as 471 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Telangana so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

