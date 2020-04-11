Encounter underway in J-K's Kulgam
An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists at DH Pora area of Kulgam district, Kashmir Zone Police said.ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-04-2020 07:49 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 07:49 IST
More details are currently awaited.
This comes days after Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) Commander Sajad Nawab Dar was neutralised in an encounter in Sopore. (ANI)
