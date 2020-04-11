Encounter underway in J-K's Kulgam

An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists at DH Pora area of Kulgam district, Kashmir Zone Police said.

More details are currently awaited.

This comes days after Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) Commander Sajad Nawab Dar was neutralised in an encounter in Sopore. (ANI)

