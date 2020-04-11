Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 fresh COVID-19 cases in Odisha, 10 patients recover

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-04-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 09:14 IST
2 fresh COVID-19 cases in Odisha, 10 patients recover

Odisha has reported two fresh COVID-19 positive cases taking the total number to 50, while 10 coronavirus patients have recovered in the state, an official of the Health and Family Welfare department said on Saturday. Two more persons tested positive and 10 recovered on Friday, the official said, adding that that the state presently has 37 active COVID-19 cases.

One person has so far succumbed to COVID-19 and a total of have recovered so far. The cumulative tests in the state stand at 3,547 out of which 50 have tested positive, the department said.

Ten COVID-19 patients have recovered and tested negative for the virus, the department said in a tweet on Friday. Five of them are from Bhubaneswar, two from Bhadrak and one each of Cuttack, Jajpur and Puri, the Health department said in its official twitter post. Chief Secretary A K Tripathy congratulated the doctors and paramedical staff on the complete recovery of the 10 patients in one day.

"Excellent news! Congratulations to Health Department Team and all the doctors and para-medics!!," Tripathy said. PTI AAM RG SK SK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Empty churches, food drive mark start of Easter weekend in coronavirus-hit U.SPolitical leaders and health experts urged Americans celebrating Good Friday and the Easter weekend under th...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Harvey Weinstein free of coronavirus symptoms, spokesman saysHarvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for rape, has no symptoms of the coronavirus, his spokesman said on...

China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, three deaths: NHC

China has reported 46 new coronavirus cases, including four local and 34 asymptomatic infections, while three more people have died due to the global pandemic, taking the death toll in the country to 3,339, health officials said here on Sat...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Soccer 1982 Brazil team reunite to help fight COVID-19Members of Brazils 1982 World Cup squad have reunited to ask their compatriots to work together and donate money to help the country...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020