Indore: Coronavirus claims 3 more lives, city's death toll 30

With three more persons, including a 75-year-old man, succumbing to COVID-19 in Indore, the death toll in the city has reached 30, officials said on Saturday. The three men died during treatment at different hospitals in the city over the last three days. However, their test reports, which confirmed that they were coronavirus positive, were received this morning, an official of Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College said.

The other two deceased were aged 66 and 52, the official said. Two of the three victims were suffering from diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

As many as 249 people have so far tested coronavirus positive in Indore, the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh. Of them, 30 have so far died due to the deadly infection, officials said.

The city has emerged as one of the hotspots of COVID- 19 in the country..

