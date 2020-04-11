Bengal to impose total lockdown in 10 COVID-19 hotspots: CS

The West Bengal government willimpose a total lockdown in 10 COVID19 hotspots and clustersfrom where positive cases have been reported, chief secretaryRajiva Sinha said on Saturday

Though the chief secretary did not name the areas, hesaid local markets and all roads in those localities will beshut down, and nobody will be allowed to enter or step out oftheir homes

"The administration will provide everything to thepeople in the areas under total lockdown," Sinha said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

