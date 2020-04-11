UP Shia board tells members to inform police about those who attended Tablighi meet

Left Menu
11-04-2020
The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board has directed all its caretakers to immediately inform police if they hear about any person who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin area. In a statement issued here, chairman of Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board Waseem Rizvi said, "All the muttawlis (caretakers) are hereby informed that if any person who had attended Tablighi Jamaat are noticed at your mosques or madrassas, or want to hide on the pretext of being a Muslim, then the police should be immediately informed." Information can also be given in this regard to the helpline of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board.

"Special attention should be paid by mosques and madrassas located in the vicinity of India-Nepal border. If any muttawali tries to give shelter to any traitor or help him, then the Board will recommend that action be initiated against the said muttawali under National Security Act," he said. The chief executive officer and all the inspectors of the board have been instructed in this regard to inform the muttawalis, he said in the statement.

