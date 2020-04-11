Tea plucking begins in Assam's Dibrugarh in full scale with COVID-19 protocols

Almost two weeks after the tea industry of Assam hit hard by the nationwide lockdown to contain coronavirus spread, full-scale tea plucking has begun here in Dibrugarh on Saturday. This comes a day after the district administration has given permission to open tea gardens for plucking with COVID-19 protocols. The tea industry has been under lockdown since March 24.

The tea workers have been given masks and sanitizers and it is being ensured by the tea estates that their employees maintain social distancing while working in farms. "We have given masks and sanitizers to the pluckers and ensuring that they maintain social distancing while working," Mridul Sharma, Manager of Jalan Tea Estate, told ANI.

On Friday, Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha had chaired the meeting on these protocols and directed the tea estates to follow them and maintain hygiene standards. According to the Union Health Ministry, Assam has 29 corona positive cases, including 1 death. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.