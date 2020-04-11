Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pharmaceutical industry produces 20 cr hydroxychloroquine tablets this month: Zydus Cadila CEO

With the surge in demand for hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug deemed to be useful in dealing with COVID-19, the pharmaceutical industry has produced 20 crore HCQ tablets this month, said Pankaj Patel, CEO of Zydus Cadila in Ahmedabad, on Saturday.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 11-04-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 15:13 IST
Pharmaceutical industry produces 20 cr hydroxychloroquine tablets this month: Zydus Cadila CEO
Zydus Cadila CEO Pankaj Patel speaking to ANI in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

With the surge in demand for hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug deemed to be useful in dealing with COVID-19, the pharmaceutical industry has produced 20 crore HCQ tablets this month, said Pankaj Patel, CEO of Zydus Cadila in Ahmedabad, on Saturday. "The pharmaceutical industry has significantly increased the production of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). 20 crore tablets of HCQ have been produced by the industry this month," Patel told ANI.

To meet the domestic and foreign demand for hydroxychloroquine, Cadila will produce 30 tonnes of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) equivalent to 15 crore tablets next month. "We have sufficient stock available, not only for the domestic market, but we would be able to supply to the world if the need arises. My company will produce 30 tonnes of API equivalent to 15 crore tablets next month," he said.

Several countries have requested India for the supply of the said drug even as the globally confirmed cases of the virus, which originated in China's Wuhan last year, has surpassed 1.5 million.India has cleared the first list of 13 countries for hydroxychloroquine which includes the USA, Spain, Germany, Bahrain, Brazil, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, and Bangladesh. They said USA had asked for 48 lakh tablets of HCQ and India has sanctioned 35.82 lakh tablets, sources said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

India to extend nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus - state minister

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to extend a nationwide lockdown to tackle the spread of the coronavirus, the chief minister of Delhi state said on Saturday, without disclosing how long the extension would be for. Earlier in ...

COVID-19: Deve Gowda donates Rs 1 lakh each to PM CARES Fund, K'taka and Ker CM relief fund

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has contributed Rs 1 lakh each to PM CARES Fund, the Karnataka and Kerala Chief Ministers relief funds from his pension, towards fighting COVID-19, his office said on Saturday. Out of the pension he rece...

Surgeon moves SC, seeks modification of order asking pvt. labs to conduct free COVID-19 tests

An orthopedic surgeon moved the Supreme Court on Saturday, seeking a modification of the courts April 8 order directing authorities to ensure COVID-19 tests in approved government and private laboratories be conducted free of cost. Kaushal ...

Mali announces coronavirus aid package, maintains election date

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has announced a coronavirus aid package for poor people and hard-hit firms, as cases continue to rise in the war-torn West African state. The president warned on Friday that the countrys already war-b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020