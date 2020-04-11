Left Menu
Development News Edition

HD Kumaraswamy urges Karnataka govt to announce relief package for farmers

Amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday urged the state government to announce a relief package for farmers.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-04-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 15:56 IST
HD Kumaraswamy urges Karnataka govt to announce relief package for farmers
HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday urged the state government to announce a relief package for farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a video conference with Chief Ministers.

Taking to Twitter, Kumaraswamy wrote, "As the lock down continues, what action plan does the government have to tackle the challenges of ensuring marketing channels for farm produce with timely transport and ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential groceries to towns and cities?" He later asked the government to act "swiftly and effectively".

"On one hand we see farmers throwing their produce in despair and losing their livelihoods. On the other hand supplies to towns are depleting. This is threatening both lives and livelihoods. The government must act swiftly and effectively," Kumaraswamy tweeted. "I urge the state government to immediately announce relief package to farmers by way of direct benefit transfer mechanism and purchase all the agricultural produce so as to avoid farmer suicides," he added.

With 40 deaths and 1,035 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India on Saturday witnessed a sharpest ever increase in coronavirus cases, taking the tally of the infected people in the country to 7,447, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Is Set To Decide On And Announce Pricing For May Crude Exports On Sunday - Bloomberg News

April 11 Reuters - SAUDI ARAMCO IS SET TO DECIDE ON AND ANNOUNCE PRICING FOR MAY CRUDE EXPORTS ON SUNDAY - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text httpsbloom.bg3aWltDj Further company coverage...

Aiming overhaul, PCB removes long-serving employees from plum posts

The Pakistan Cricket Board has released two of its long-serving employees -- former Test players Haroon Rasheed and Agha Zahid -- in a clear indication that it is determined to overhaul the National Cricket Academy and related departments. ...

Indian Railways respond to over 2 lakh queries in first two weeks of lockdown

In order to assist railway passengers, other citizens and help resolve issues in freight operations, Indian Railways has upscaled the helpline facilities after the imposition of a countrywide lockdown. Since the facilities have been put in...

Study reveals fibre intake in young women may reduce breast cancer risk

While high dietary fibre foods such as fruits, vegetables and nuts are helpful in maintain bowel health, a recent study suggests that there is a significantly lower breast cancer risk among women who eat fibre-rich foods, during their adole...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020