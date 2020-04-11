Madhya Pradesh govt allows MLAs to use Local Area Development Fund to fight Covid-19

The Madhya Pradesh government has allowed the MLAs to use the Local Area Development Fund in the fight against the coronavirus.

The MLAs can now purchase infra-red thermometers, personal protective equipment kits, COVID-19 testing kits, ICU ventilators, face masks, gloves, sanitizers and for setting up of isolation/quarantine wards in their constituency with the funds.

According to the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin, 435 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state, including 33 deaths. (ANI)

