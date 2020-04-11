Left Menu
Development News Edition

FCI ensures uninterrupted supply of wheat, rice to Karnataka

Food Corporation of India (FCI) is making all possible efforts to ensure uninterrupted supply of food grains to Karnataka amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-04-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 16:26 IST
FCI ensures uninterrupted supply of wheat, rice to Karnataka
FCI has a total stock of 538.19 LMT food grains -- 301.73 LMTs of rice and 236.46 LMTs of wheat.. Image Credit: ANI

Food Corporation of India (FCI) is making all possible efforts to ensure uninterrupted supply of food grains to Karnataka amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus. Karnataka's Department of Information and Public Relations said on Saturday that FCI has so far provided five kilograms of extra rice to as many as 4 crore beneficiaries each under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY).

It also added that FCI will continue to give extra 5 kilograms from April to June. Another extra 5 kilograms of food grains for a period of three months will also be provided to the people, who have been issued ration cards by the state government. For the smooth functioning of the distribution system, the FCI has hired as many as 3,000 labourers along with the field staff for the induction and distribution of food grains across the State.

DV Prasad, Chairman and Managing Director, FCI, told media that FCI has a total stock of 538.19 LMT food grains -- 301.73 LMTs of rice and 236.46 LMTs of wheat. "So far, during the lockdown period, FCI has moved a record 17.56 LMTs of rice and 8.46 LMTs of wheat, totalling more than 26 LMTs from surplus to consuming States across the country through 929 train loads."

He also informed that from the date of lockdown, FCI has brought in about 2.44 LMTs of foodgrains through 87 train loads into Karnataka alone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Armenia extends state of emergency to stem coronavirus outbreak

Armenia on Saturday extended by another 30 days the state of emergency that it declared last month to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has so far infected nearly 1,000 people. Armenia has closed educational institutions, halt...

Kerala MP moves SC, seeks evacuation of Indian citizens stranded in gulf countries

A Congress MP from Kerala has approached the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Centre to establish a specialised team to identify Indian citizens who are stranded in Gulf countries and require immediate evacuation amid the coronavirus ...

Taliban meet with US general amid tensions over peace deal

The Taliban have met with the head of US forces in Afghanistan to call for an end to what they say is an increase in American attacks since a peace deal signed in February, allegations the US military denied on Saturday. A US military spoke...

COVID-19: Five lakh antibody testing kits ordered by ICMR have not been received yet, says Health Ministry.

COVID-19 Five lakh antibody testing kits ordered by ICMR have not been received yet, says Health Ministry....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020