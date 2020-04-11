FCI ensures uninterrupted supply of wheat, rice to Karnataka

Food Corporation of India (FCI) is making all possible efforts to ensure uninterrupted supply of food grains to Karnataka amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus. Karnataka's Department of Information and Public Relations said on Saturday that FCI has so far provided five kilograms of extra rice to as many as 4 crore beneficiaries each under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY).

It also added that FCI will continue to give extra 5 kilograms from April to June. Another extra 5 kilograms of food grains for a period of three months will also be provided to the people, who have been issued ration cards by the state government. For the smooth functioning of the distribution system, the FCI has hired as many as 3,000 labourers along with the field staff for the induction and distribution of food grains across the State.

DV Prasad, Chairman and Managing Director, FCI, told media that FCI has a total stock of 538.19 LMT food grains -- 301.73 LMTs of rice and 236.46 LMTs of wheat. "So far, during the lockdown period, FCI has moved a record 17.56 LMTs of rice and 8.46 LMTs of wheat, totalling more than 26 LMTs from surplus to consuming States across the country through 929 train loads."

He also informed that from the date of lockdown, FCI has brought in about 2.44 LMTs of foodgrains through 87 train loads into Karnataka alone. (ANI)

