Left Menu
Development News Edition

NABL grants accreditation to 2 OFB units for conducting "test for blood penetration resistance"

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-04-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 16:50 IST
NABL grants accreditation to 2 OFB units for conducting "test for blood penetration resistance"

In a development that would fast track manufacture of coveralls for frontline medical staff fighting the COVID-19, two Ordnance factories were on Saturday granted accreditation by the NABL for conducting "Test for Blood Penetration Resistance", an OFB official said here. The two units of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) - Small Arms Factory (SAF), Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh and the Heavy Vehicle Factory (HVF), Avadi, in Tamil Nadu, were granted accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration (NABL) for conducting the test as the test equipment manufactured by them met the required standards, OFB deputy director general Gagan Chaturvedi said.

The equipment was developed by a number of ordnance factories of the OFB in a competitive mission mode in a record time of a fortnight, he said. The basic principle of the test is to expose the fabric, used as a raw material to manufacture coveralls, to 'synthetic blood' at different pressure levels for specified periods of time, Chaturvedi said.

"The test is essentially required to facilitate bulk manufacture of coveralls by manufacturers all over the country in large numbers for health workers and first responders dealing with patients afflicted with the corona virus," he said. Chaturvedi said that till now, this test was available only with SITRA, Coimbatore in the entire country and testing of the fabric for manufacture of coveralls had emerged as a critical bottleneck specially during the nationwide lockdown and in the absence of logistics.

With this development, a second test facility has been created in South India and the first such facility has been established in North India, the DDG said. "This will not only enable the OFB to ramp up production of coveralls in its own clothing factories, four of which are in Uttar Pradesh and one in Tamil Nadu, but will also enable other agencies engaged in the manufacture of coveralls to avail themselves of this crucial testing facility," Chaturvedi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Williams secure loan from company owned by Latifi's father

The Williams Formula One team has secured a loan through a company owned by the father of their Canadian Formula One driver Nicholas Latifi as part of a refinancing of corporate borrowings. The loan, which was finalized last week according ...

Study reveals unexpected way by which brown fat cells can burn energy

In a breakthrough study, researchers have discovered an unexpected biological by which brown fat cells can translate energy into heat. It is known that when our body is exposed to cold or exercise, small clusters of brown fat cells in our b...

Athawale defends governor holding meetings with officials

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale denied on Saturday that Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari holding meetings with bureaucrats on coronavirus crisis undermines the state governments authority or creates two power centres. The Union Minister of ...

Air France in talks with French govt over emergency funding - Les Echos

Air France KLM has requested several billion euros of emergency funds from the French state while it negotiates a loan package from banks, which would be guaranteed by France and the Netherlands, French business daily Les Echos reported.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020