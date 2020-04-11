With 1,035 new cases, India's total COVID-19 count at 7,447

With 1,035 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country soared to 7,447, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Saturday. "A total of 1,035 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 7,447. There were 40 deaths during this period, taking the total toll to 239," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said here during the daily press briefing.

"As many as 642 people have been cured of COVID-19," he added, asserting that India's response to COVID19 has been proactive. "India's response to COVID19 has been proactive. We have followed a graded approach. There are 586 COVID19 dedicated hospitals and more than one lakh isolation beds. 11,500 ICU beds are reserved for COVID-19 patients across the country," said Aggarwal. (ANI)

