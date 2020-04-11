Mumbai's Acworth Municipal Hospital all for COVID-19 patients

Acworth Municipal Hospital in Wadala has been converted into a well equipped 30 bedded isolation and quarantine centre, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday. Out of the 30 beds, 20 beds have been allotted for male and 10 beds for female. This comes amid the significant rise in COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the toll due to COVID-19 in Dharavi has gone up to four after an 80-year-old man infected with the virus died at the Kasturba Hospital, said the BMC. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 1,574 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Maharashtra including 188 cured, discharged, and migrated and 110 deaths. (ANI)

