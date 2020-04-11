Mumbai's Acworth Municipal Hospital all for COVID-19 patients
Acworth Municipal Hospital in Wadala has been converted into a well equipped 30 bedded isolation and quarantine centre, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-04-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 17:01 IST
Acworth Municipal Hospital in Wadala has been converted into a well equipped 30 bedded isolation and quarantine centre, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday. Out of the 30 beds, 20 beds have been allotted for male and 10 beds for female. This comes amid the significant rise in COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, the toll due to COVID-19 in Dharavi has gone up to four after an 80-year-old man infected with the virus died at the Kasturba Hospital, said the BMC. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 1,574 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Maharashtra including 188 cured, discharged, and migrated and 110 deaths. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Gadkari to donate one month salary to PM Relief Fund for COVID-19
COVID-19: TRS Local Bodies Public representatives to donate one-month salary to CM Relief Fund
UN chief at G-20 summit urging concerted action to minimize COVID-19 impact
Democracies like US, India should lead efforts to combat COVID-19: US State Dept spokesperson
AIMPLB urges Muslims to offer Zuhur prayers at home in wake of COVID-19