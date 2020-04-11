17 fresh cases in J-K, tally climbs to 224

Jammu and Kashmir reported 17 fresh coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 224, officials said. While 12 of these cases were detected in the Kashmir valley, five were reported from Jammu region, they said.

"Seventeen fresh cases were detected today in Jammu and Kashmir," the officials said. The total number of positive cases in the Union Territory has now risen to 224. Of these, 180 are from Kashmir and 44 from Jammu, they said.

The total includes six patients who have recovered and four deaths. More than 43,000 people are under surveillance in Jammu and Kashmir, including those who are either in government established quarantine facilities or in home isolation.

