Medicine cartons reach at various railway stations: East Coast Railway

East Coast Railway on Saturday said that medicine cartons have been received at various stations including Palasa, Brahmapur, Balangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur and Rayagada Stations today, in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 18:12 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

East Coast Railway on Saturday said that medicine cartons have been received at various stations including Palasa, Brahmapur, Balangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur and Rayagada Stations today, in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. These medicines have been dispatched from Visakhapatnam Railway Station by Special Parcel Express this morning. Apart from this, medical equipments have also been received at Kesinga.

In a press release, East Coast Railway said, milk powder and other essential medicine items have been dispatched from Visakhapatnam Station this morning and these have been received at Brahmapur Railway Station today. Similarly, green coconut were received at Titilagarh and Balangir from Vizianagaram. Grocery items have also been received at Rayagada from Vizianagaram also.

3364 tonnes of wheat consisting 65898 bags in 58 wagons from Garha Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh received at Cuttack Railway Station today by Food Corporation of India. Rice bags are being loaded at Srikakulam, Pendurthy, Bargarh Road and Balangir by FCI towards South India. While the country is completely locked down due to the pandemic Coronavirus, Indian Railways continues to work round the clock to ensure availability of essential commodities through its uninterrupted freight and parcel services. Indian Railways is transporting food grains, petroleum products, coal, fruits and vegetables, milk, edible oil, sugar and salt, etc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

