Fire at shelter home near Delhi's Kashmere Gate, no casualties

A fire broke out at a shelter home near Kashmere Gate here on Saturday but was doused before it could cause any damage, officials said

Information about the blaze was received at 6.05 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the fire department said

The fire personnel managed to douse the blaze soon after reaching the spot. Further details are awaited, it said.

