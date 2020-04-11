Lockdown: Become anti corona police, Latur collector to kids

In a bid to get people to adhere to lockdown norms, the collector of Latur in Maharashtra has asked children to become "anti corona police" or ACP and question elders when they are about to step out of homes and stop them if the trip is not necessary. Collector G Sreekanth on Saturday said the administration had taken several steps to enforce the lockdown but some people were still coming on to the roads without adequate reason.

"Children in every house must become anti corona police or ACP to stop elders from going out of the house without reason during the lockdown," Sreekanth said, adding that in his own household, daughter Shaswati had taken on the role of ACP. "This morning, she asked me the reason for my going out and also told me to wear a mask or handkerchief while stepping out," the collector said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.