Left Menu
Development News Edition

TRAI issues recommendations on reserve price for auction of FM radio channels

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 21:12 IST
TRAI issues recommendations on reserve price for auction of FM radio channels
TRAI finalized its recommendations after considering all comments received from stakeholders during the consultation process and further analysis of the issues. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Saturday recommended that the reserve price for FM radio channels for 273 new cities has been fixed at 80 percent of the valuation for each city. The reserve price will be 80 percent of the valuation except for the cities in the northeast region and Jammu and Kashmir for which it has been fixed at 40 percent of the valuation for each city.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had sent a letter to TRAI in August last year, requesting it to furnish recommendations on fresh reserve price for 283 cities -- 260 new and 23 existing, under FM Phase-III policy. TRAI finalized its recommendations after considering all comments received from stakeholders during the consultation process and further analysis of the issues.

TRAI recommended that the valuation of FM radio channels in 273 new cities has been worked out as a simple mean of the three valuation approaches which are based on the population of the city, per capita gross state domestic product, listenership of FM Radio, per capita gross revenue earned by the existing FM Radio operators, and market intensity index of various cities. "The reserve price for FM radio channels for each of the 273 new cities has been fixed at 80 percent of the valuation for each city except for the cities situated in North East (NE) region, Jammu and Kashmir for which reserve price has been fixed at 40 percent of the valuation for each city," TRAI said.

For 10 cities of the 'others' category, having a population less than 1 lakh in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast region, the reserve price is kept as Rs 5 lakh for each channel of each city, the TRAI said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Evil Geniuses, 'zews' officially join forces

Former MIBR head coach Wilton zews Prado has joined up with the Evil Geniuses Counter-Strike Global Offensive team, the organization announced over social media. Please join us in welcoming Zews to the Evil Geniuses family the organization ...

B-town celebs celebrate National Pets Day

B-town celebs on Saturday celebrated National Pets Day by sharing heartwarming posts on social media. Madhuri Dixit Nene took to Instagram and shared an adorable video while she was seen dancing in the company of her pet dog Carmello at hom...

5 psychologists to counsel suspected COVID-19 patients in Ghaziabad: DM

The Ghaziabad district administration has roped in five psychologists for counselling people who are suspected to have caught the coronavirus and kept in isolation wards, officials said on Saturday. This would enhance awareness, courage in ...

Centre should come up with 'Food for Work' scheme for poor: Rajasthan CM urges PM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Centre should come up with a Food for Work scheme as a social safety net for the poor in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown. While participating in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020