Goa Opposition leader welcomes Centre's decision to allow fish trade in Goa

Goa Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Saturday welcomed the decision by Government of India to allow fish trade and fishing amid the nationwide lockdown.

Updated: 11-04-2020 21:39 IST
Digambar Kamat, Leader of Opposition, Goa. File Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Goa Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Saturday welcomed the decision by Government of India to allow fish trade and fishing amid the nationwide lockdown. Kamat said that fish is part of the diet of many people in Goa and as long as sanitisation and social distancing is maintained in fish markets, he welcomes the decision. He has also appealed to all citizens to maintain discipline and social distancing amid the lockdown.

"I welcome the decision by Government of India to allow fishing, fish trade and movement of (vehicles carrying) fish amid the lockdown period subject to maintaining hygiene," said Kamat. "The fish is part of staple diet of many in Goa and I urge the government to ensure that proper security is provided to all fish markets and necessary measures are taken to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in the market areas," he added.

"It is also important for persons selling fish and people visiting fish markets to maintain complete hygiene, cleanliness and follow social distancing. I also hope that government will take appropriate decision to allow meat and chicken, at least through cold storages," he added. Earlier in the day, the Union Home Ministry issued a notification to exempt fisheries/aquaculture industries from the lockdown.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Goa is seven. Till now, one person has been cured in the state. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 7,529, including 6,634 active cases of the virus. So far, 652 patients have either been cured or discharged while 242 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

