COVID-19: 169 cases in Thane, 37 in Palghar as on Saturday

The number of COVID-19 cases inThane district reached 169 on Saturday with 13 more peopletesting positive for the coronavirus, health officials said

These comprise 44 in TMC, 49 in KDMC, 35 in NMMC, 32in MBMC, three in Thane Rural, four in Badlapur and one eachin Ulhasnagar and Ambernath

Neighbouring Palghar district has 37 COVID-19 cases,comprising 32 in Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation limits,three in Vasai rural and two in Palghar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.